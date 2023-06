A 17-year-old girl was injured Saturday night near the Howell-Texas County line north of Mountain View, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Officers said a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Blazer traveled off the right side of Highway Y and struck a ditch.

The Mountain View teen was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Mountain View with minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had minor damage following the 9:30 p.m. crash, the patrol said.