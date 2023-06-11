Alvin “Ray” Stark was born Aug. 13, 1946, in Houston, Mo. to Norvin & June (Clark) Stark. He passed away on June 7, 2023, at age 76 after a short, but hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Sue Hodges, Eldon Stark, Christina Cooper and Marlene Schultz. Ray grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1964. Shortly after graduating, he attended trade school in Kansas City, Mo. to learn auto body and mechanic work. He was then drafted to serve his country April 11, 1966 and returned home on Jan. 11, 1968 as a Sergeant E-Five. After returning home from the military, his love for working on vehicles continued and developed into a lifelong career working on vehicles, tractors and restoration of antique farm equipment. Upon returning to his hometown he worked for local businessmen with Honeycutt Chevrolet & Romines Motor Co. He wanted out of the painting and went to work with his brother-in-law Mac Cooper at Cooper’s Auto Repair in Cabool, Mo. selling parts and working on the vehicles. After working with his brother-in-law, he returned to work with the Ford Dealership-Licking Motor Company supervising the mechanics shop while often working right alongside his guys when needed, and would work on tractors in his spare time. He retired from the dealership in 2003 and his love of old farm equipment quickly turned into a full-time job.

He also became a member of the Ozarks Older Iron Club in 2001, served as club president, and was an active member until his passing. He invested his time in what he loved to do, to teach others the workings of the equipment, share history and knowledge with others and would then show a few of the younger ones “how it was done” in the tractor pulls with his Moline. There was no distance he wouldn’t travel to acquire an old piece of equipment and often attended shows in multiple states hauling his 1953 Minneapolis Moline UMIL Military edition, which he had restored to a military green and displayed his Army ID.

We don’t think there was a tractor in Texas County or the surrounding area that he hadn’t worked on, or helped someone out by giving them advice. There weren’t many auctions in Texas County that he missed either, often ending up with a load or two to haul home to add to the collection. He started young on his kids and grandkids and had them on tractors and giving rides almost anytime they asked. He created a love for old tractors in every kid he met and thoroughly enjoyed seeing the excitement in the kids when he let them sit and ride on the tractors.

He took great delight in walking back with the grandkids, and anyone else that would go back to the pond, to feed and fish for the big cats. He also liked trips to the river to watch the floaters and nature as he and the kids grew up going to the rivers camping, fishing, and floating. The river is where he met the forever love of his life, and his match in spirit, Fawndalin Tungate. They loved gardening and grew beautiful produce which he often shared with others. Ray was known for always trying to trick someone into trying his hot pickles he made with the peppers they grew.

Ray never met a stranger and if you ever had the pleasure of speaking with him, you knew this and knew his conversations could often be lengthy, but genuine.

He is survived by his girlfriend Fawn of the home, whom he thought the world of and loved like no other. Sisters Erma Tyree, Houston; Sherry Mahurin, Kirksville, Mo.; sons Ray Stark and wife Melissa, Rolla, Mo.; Kevin Stark and wife Teresa, Houston; his daughter Heather Reynolds and husband Kenneth, Houston; and Dustin Boyle and Miranda Aughanbugh. Grandchildren Paige Stark, Nichole Stark and Bryant Hord, Hayley and Andy Edwards, Kyler Stark and Hailey Straite, Danielle and Isaiah Buse, Megan and Brandon Barnes, Jasmine Aughanbugh, Sierra Sinclair, Lilly Walker, Jenna Aughanbugh and Kenneth “Mini” Reynolds. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Willow Hord and Ryker Edwards. There are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that thought the world of him as well.

He was a strong fixture in the community and in his children and grandchildren’s lives. He was extremely proud of them all and would talk to anyone about them every chance he got. When asked for help he not only helped them, but stood alongside them, showed them how and taught them many things. It didn’t matter if it was the boys or the girls, he taught them how to turn a wrench at an early age, fix their own stuff and molded them into the strong individuals they are today because of his presence in their lives. As strong as he was, and as he was when he fought for this country, he kept that strength and fought until the end. There is a wealth of knowledge, history, and most importantly love that left the world with his passing. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed. He loved to talk and he loved to eat. Most of all he just loved to enjoy life.

Services for Alvin “Ray” Stark, 76, of Houston, are 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday.

