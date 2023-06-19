Members of the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national amateur radio “Field Day” exercise from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Pizza Express in Houston.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during “Field Day” to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.

This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

There are more than 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in Texas County. For more information about “Field Day” or amateur radio, contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626.