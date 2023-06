Jake and Beth Sherrer Hutsell of Success are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are Calem (Stacie) Hutsell, Licking; and Casey Hutsell, St. James. They have six grandchildren.

There will be no formal celebration, but congratulatory cards can be sent to Jake and Beth Hutsell, 9746 Highway 17, Bucyrus, Mo. 65444. The family plans a trip to the Northwest later this summer.