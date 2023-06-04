This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The American Red Cross will hold a June 26 blood drive at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on West Highway 32.

It runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at the parish hall.

Persons can call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Licking” to schedule an appointment.

Successful donors receive a $10 gift card and are entered into a drawing for a backyard theatre package, including projector and screen, smokeless firepit and more.