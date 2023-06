A 2-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon in Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers said a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse was backing on private property in Oregon County and struck the child, who was not identified. He died about three hours later at a West Plains hospital, the patrol said. Next of kin has been announced.

The driver, Veronica A. Martin, 31, of Thayer, was not injured.