Bruce Keith Wilson was born on Nov. 16, 1937, in Bendavis, Mo., to John and Eva Wilson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 10, 2023, at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., after a short illness. Bruce was a resident of Houston, Mo., for well over 70 years.

He lived his childhood in Bendavis, graduating from Houston High School in 1955. During his childhood he helped his mother and father as a busboy and server, as they owned and operated the Bus Stop Cafe in downtown Houston for many years. After graduating from high school, he went to Montana with David Doss and several other friends, working on a dam near Great Falls for a summer — returning to Houston in November of that same year.

Bruce started working at Watson’s Hardware in 1956, also selling cars with his brother- in-law, the late Duane Sutton. It was his first job working with the public, which continued throughout his life. He was offered an opportunity to buy a furniture store in Cabool, Mo., and moved his family there in 1973. Bruce operated this business from 1973 until 1978 when he was offered a sales position with Belknap Corporation, a large hardware wholesaler based in Louisville, Ky. Bruce covered a large sales area in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. He moved his family back to Houston, Mo., in 1980, continuing his work at Belknap until 1992.

Bruce entered public service in 1992, elected to the post of Texas County assessor, serving three, four-year terms — overseeing taxation records in the largest geographic area in the state. He retired from the post on Sept. 1, 2005.

Bruce was also a 28-year member of the Houston City Council, elected in 1983 and serving until April 2011, when he retired from his ward post. Later, he was chosen as city treasurer, a post held until passing.

A favorite pastime for Bruce was watching sporting events — whether on TV or in earlier years in person. Bruce’s homemade ice cream always brought a smile at gatherings of friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Imogene, the love of his life and two children: a son Greg who lives in Hartford, Conn., and a daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Brian Heriford of Belleville, Ill., and two grandchildren loved so much by Bruce, Austin Lee Heriford and Mackenzie Heriford. He is also survived by many greatly loved nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Eva (Alms); an older brother, Junior; an older sister, Maxine; and a younger brother, Sam.

Bruce was a member of the First Baptist Church of Houston.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Bado Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend. A memorial service to celebrate Bruce will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Send an online condolence at evanfh.com.

PAID