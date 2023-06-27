Area fire departments were called at about 6 p.m. Monday after a structure fire was reported near Business U.S. 60 and Highway 95 in Mountain Grove.

According to an early report, one shop was burning and four large businesses were full of natural gas.

The shop is said to belong to Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center in Mountain Grove. A van and hearse were among the items burned.

A cable company struck a natural gas line while digging, and the gas traveled through the sewer lines filling the businesses, authorities say.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative arrived on scene to kill the power to the affected businesses.

The Houston Fire Department sent a ladder truck, command vehicle and six personnel to assist.