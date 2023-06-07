The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on June 7. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, a bridge replacement, sidewalk improvements, and signage and traffic camera upgrades.

A $1,227,622 contract was awarded to Hessling Construction, Inc., for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvements.

Part of that contract will be spent on sidewalks in the Cabool area.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).