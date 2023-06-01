A Cabool woman and her baby were involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Hwy. 76 at EE Hwy. 5, five miles east of Vanzant.

Noah J. Lowe, 23, of Nixa, was driving his 2008 Ford F-150 southbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of another vehicle.

Miriah L. Shelley, 25, of Cabool, was driving her 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound when she struck the vehicle that pulled into her path, troopers said.

Shelley and Lowe suffered minor injuries. A one-year-old juvenile, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Shelley, suffered no reported injuries. Everyone involved was taken by private vehicle to unknown emergency rooms.

Shelley’s vehicle suffered extensive damage, Lowe’s was totaled. Shelley and the infant were wearing safety devices, Lowe was not.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. D. J. Johnson. Assisting was the Eastern Douglas County volunteer fire department.