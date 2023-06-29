Charity Ann Corbett, 62 of Houston, Mo. went to be with her Lord on June 23, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born on May 21, 1961, in Lexington, Neb., the daughter of John and Patricia (Fenton) Spegel.

Charity grew up in Lexington where she attended and graduated from Lexington High School. After high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Army as a combat medic and after receiving her discharge she attended Creighton University studying to be a doctor.

Charity lived in many different areas of the United States in her lifetime. In 2007 she moved to Cabool with Stormy Snider to be closer to her grandson, Dakotah Erbschloe who she was very close to. At Christmas 2020, she met Ed Bluebaum and started to have a life with him and they attended the Houston Methodist Church together. She has held several roles in her life; Sunday School teacher, secretary and managed a recycling center just to name a few. She was a member of the American Legion Post 41 in Houston, Mo. and a member of the Cabool Methodist Church.

Charity loved spending time with Ed and her grandson, Dakotah Erbschloe, Blake Wolford and AriAnna Wolford. Her hobbies were going to church, grandkids’ sporting events, internet shopping and doing her hair, nails and eyelashes. She loved training and working with horses and enjoyed talking about those times.

Charity was preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia Spegel; grandparents, Ernest and Lillian Fenton; her son, Shaun and daughter, Patricia Spegel. She is survived by her fiancé, Edward Bluebaum of Houston, Mo.; brother, Austin Spegel of Ithaca, Neb.; 2 sisters, Michaela Hendricks of Omaha, Neb. and Audra Lamprecht and husband, Clint of Ithaca, Neb.; her son, Michael Gillespie of Sidney, Neb.; grandsons, Dakotah Erbschloe of Mooresville, N.C., Dylan Hall of Lenexa, Kan., Clayton Gillespie of Sidney, Neb., Xander and Delbert Harsin of Sidney, Neb.; granddaughter, Michaela Gillespie of Sidney, Neb.; she claimed, Blake and AriAnna Wolford of Canon City, Colo.; as well as many nieces, nephews, beloved family and friends. She loved Stormy Snider because she was the mom of her grandson, Dakotah.

She will be truly missed by everyone that knew her; we know she was a strong Christian so she is rejoicing in His arms.Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Houston United Methodist Church. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Paul Rains officiating. Interment was in the Pine Lawn Cemetery in Houston, Mo. under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.



