Several area fire departments responded to a church fire Saturday evening in Mountain Grove, authorities said.

The Southside Baptist Church in Mountain Grove is the subject ablaze.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Another fire was reported in the area earlier today, in southern Texas County.

The Clear Springs Fire Department was called about 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a brush fire in southern Texas County.

The blaze was reported at Rebel Road and Horseshoe Bend. Later, another one was reported on Pine Road.