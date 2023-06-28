This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has announced several cooling stations that are now accessible in Texas County, providing relief from the sweltering heat. Here’s a list of the designated locations:

Licking Bridge Builders located at 116 Green St.

Cabool Senior Center situated at 910 Cherry St.

Cabool Library found at 418 Walnut St.

Summersville Library situated at 139 Rogers Ave.

These well-equipped cooling stations aim to offer residents a much-needed respite from the scorching temperatures, ensuring their well-being and comfort during these challenging times.