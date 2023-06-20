Several committee recommendations involving utilities – including electric, water, sewer and fiber – were discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Absent from the meeting were Kevin Stilley, member; Tim Ceplina, member; and Heather Sponsler, clerk.

Sheila Walker, member, provided updates on electric recommendations for improvements and suggested the need for an ordinance regarding subdivision rates for new developments. There was also discussion about the need for smoke testing and lining for sewer lines to determine where water is getting into the plant. It was noted that a majority of the budget for next year will be for new sewer lines in order to maintain compliance of the wastewater plant.

For water, it was discussed that the cost of hookups should be increased from $450 to $600 for new meters, with adjustments based on size.

Fiber updates included the recommendation of a 10% delinquent fee and $25 reconnect fee to be added amongst other items to an updated customer agreement. The city is also looking to contract with a company to help with setups, and have more employees trained to do so.

The credit card usage policy was discussed by the finance committee and the city’s travel expense policy will be under review soon. It was also suggested to raise the department managers’ purchase caps to $2,500 from $750 and to decrease the city administrator’s to $5,000 from $7,000.

For parks and recreation, getting a sufficient acid pump in place and discussion about a pool cover took place. Angie Gettys, member, also mentioned wanting the next budget to cover repairs and maintenance for the pro shop at the golf course.

In other matters:

Members discussed switching the fire department’s tax forms to W-2s.

Walker questioned a family support payment center garnishment, it was confirmed that the garnishment was likely child support.

Don Romines, member, questioned attorney fees, which were determined to include mostly those pertaining to the city’s case against the former mayor.

Walker inquired about the city’s Jack’d Up membership deal, in which the city provides employees with a discount.

Brenda Senter discussed the recent Emmett Kelly Clown Festival, three new pieces of Kelly artwork under development and other Emmett Kelly related suggestions. The council agreed to cover the $300 costs of the artist doing the work, and agreed that the budget for next year should address more bleachers.

An organizer was not present to discuss the July 4 parade taking place on July 1. However, the council agreed that if she gets the appropriate signatures to close down certain streets that day, they would allow it. The council also discussed the need to get flags up soon and the potential of new flags in the future.

Mark Campbell, city administrator, said he is still waiting on a final update of those who need recycling tubs.

Viki Narancich, mayor, discussed the need for ordinance updates appearing on the website. She would also like the 2023 budget to be there.

Narancich and the council also agreed that an employee appreciation day should take place in early September at the golf course or a park in which employees get a half day off and enjoy some food and/or festivities.

The loss of a public grounds employee was discussed, and it was suggested that a part-time employee be moved to full-time. The council decided to post an opening for a golf groundskeeper for two weeks, with a pay of $14-$16 per hour depending on experience.

The council suggested obtaining a forensic audit of the city’s books that would cover the last five to 10 years depending on the price.

The date of a special meeting for electric department union negotiations was determined to be 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 unless the attorney is not able to attend.

Campbell informed the council that Townscreen would install its devices Tuesday, June 20 and provide training Tuesday, June 27.

A chamber property that recently sold to the fair board was determined to need a survey to properly classify its location in regards to the city limits.

Currently, plans for work at the airport will begin July 10 and end around Labor Day.

Romines said that the city is not collecting enough revenue to pay the costs of its new fiber initiative is upsetting him. He said that fiber is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars and suggested the Campbell spearhead an effort to get better results.

Campbell said the city is projected to generate more tax revenue than budgeted, but that the spending of the parks and recreation department will likely negate any gains.

Narancich questioned if $220,000 of ARPA money was budgeted, to which Campbell replied that it was not but that it will likely go to fiber. The council requested a list of other possible uses for the money.

Romines suggested commuter parking by the chamber office with a sign that reads “Due to flooding, park at your own risk.”

Gettys asked Brad Evans, police chief, about the search for a new school resource officer. Evans replied that he would get back to her but that he has some prospects. The council and Evans agreed that they would eventually like two school resource officers.

Campbell mentioned that he had found local people to do an outline of the potential new ballparks but the council suggested he advertise it and get several bids before making a decision.

At 8:28 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.