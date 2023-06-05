Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 24-25 meeting.
Members:
- Approved the purchase of a new motor for the county lawnmower.
- Met with CPI Technologies, the county’s IT provider, about a 30-day review.
- Assisted Public Water Supply District #1 with $50,000 of ARPA funds for their grant application for a new well.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Joshua Lee, full-time jailer; the transfer of Kyle Gross from jail administrator to MULES entry/operator; the transfer of Luritta Baker from assistant jail administrator to jail administrator; the transfer of Thomas Dodd from jailer to assistant jail administrator; and the “at will status” of Dylon Wilkins as full-time jailer is “no longer needed.”
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- The county clerk about a hospital bill for election costs.
- Judson Poppen, with Neale and Newman, on the dismissal of the Fowler case.
- Brad Richards on Boone Township issues.
- The County Extension during its May 25 meeting.
- Ivan Shrader, the county attorney, on several issues.
- Mary Ellen Higashi with questions on disaster funding from the latest flood and advisory board meeting.
- George Sholtz concerning disseminating information to townships, abolishing the townships and the advisory board meeting.
- Jeremy Manning, Smith Engineering, concerning BRO bridge application.
The full minutes can be read below: