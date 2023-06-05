Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 24-25 meeting.

Members:

Approved the purchase of a new motor for the county lawnmower.

Met with CPI Technologies, the county’s IT provider, about a 30-day review.

Assisted Public Water Supply District #1 with $50,000 of ARPA funds for their grant application for a new well.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Joshua Lee, full-time jailer; the transfer of Kyle Gross from jail administrator to MULES entry/operator; the transfer of Luritta Baker from assistant jail administrator to jail administrator; the transfer of Thomas Dodd from jailer to assistant jail administrator; and the “at will status” of Dylon Wilkins as full-time jailer is “no longer needed.”

In other business, commissioners heard from:

The county clerk about a hospital bill for election costs.

Judson Poppen, with Neale and Newman, on the dismissal of the Fowler case.

Brad Richards on Boone Township issues.

The County Extension during its May 25 meeting.

Ivan Shrader, the county attorney, on several issues.

Mary Ellen Higashi with questions on disaster funding from the latest flood and advisory board meeting.

George Sholtz concerning disseminating information to townships, abolishing the townships and the advisory board meeting.

Jeremy Manning, Smith Engineering, concerning BRO bridge application.

The full minutes can be read below: