COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 24-25 meeting.

Members:

  • Approved the purchase of a new motor for the county lawnmower.
  • Met with CPI Technologies, the county’s IT provider, about a 30-day review.
  • Assisted Public Water Supply District #1 with $50,000 of ARPA funds for their grant application for a new well.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Joshua Lee, full-time jailer; the transfer of Kyle Gross from jail administrator to MULES entry/operator; the transfer of Luritta Baker from assistant jail administrator to jail administrator; the transfer of Thomas Dodd from jailer to assistant jail administrator; and the “at will status” of Dylon Wilkins as full-time jailer is “no longer needed.”

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • The county clerk about a hospital bill for election costs.
  • Judson Poppen, with Neale and Newman, on the dismissal of the Fowler case.
  • Brad Richards on Boone Township issues.
  • The County Extension during its May 25 meeting.
  • Ivan Shrader, the county attorney, on several issues.
  • Mary Ellen Higashi with questions on disaster funding from the latest flood and advisory board meeting.
  • George Sholtz concerning disseminating information to townships, abolishing the townships and the advisory board meeting.
  • Jeremy Manning, Smith Engineering, concerning BRO bridge application.

The full minutes can be read below:

