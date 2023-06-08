Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 31-June 1 meeting.

Members:

Had a justice center tour of facilities for the building inspection report.

Reviewed several reports, including a quote for liability insurance.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

The sheriff regarding washing machine issues in the jail.

Maintenance concerning an update on elevator communication systems, water pressure solutions, a lawnmower motor and washing machine issues at the justice center.

Kelly Wise, from SCOCOG, to get checks signed.

Contacted Kim Bittle, National Forest Service, concerning Paddy Creek Bridge.

Great Rivers Engineering concerning the dates of a proposed bridge construction not being the same as originally proposed.

The full minutes can be read below: