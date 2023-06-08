Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their May 31-June 1 meeting.

Members:

  • Had a justice center tour of facilities for the building inspection report.
  • Reviewed several reports, including a quote for liability insurance.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • The sheriff regarding washing machine issues in the jail.
  • Maintenance concerning an update on elevator communication systems, water pressure solutions, a lawnmower motor and washing machine issues at the justice center.
  • Kelly Wise, from SCOCOG, to get checks signed.
  • Contacted Kim Bittle, National Forest Service, concerning Paddy Creek Bridge.
  • Great Rivers Engineering concerning the dates of a proposed bridge construction not being the same as originally proposed.

The full minutes can be read below:

