Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 7-June 8 meeting.
Members:
- Held a public meeting with PWSD #1 and Sarah Callahan, SCOCOG representative, on June 8. Several area leaders attended.
- Signed a letter of support concerning changes with Twin Cities Industrial Park.
- Reviewed an email from Jack Garvey concerning money currently received by Texas County regarding the opioid lawsuit.
- Approved CDBG Grant Resolution 6823, PWSD #1.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Larry Ragsdale with concerns about Murr Road and Rock Springs Road.
- Members of the Golden Hills Community and Jackson Township to discuss the township maintaining maintenance and repair of the Golden Hills Community roads.
- George Sholtz with concerns about PWSD #1.
- Ivan Schrader, attorney, concerning the county’s liability on the PWSD #1 grant funding.
- Bennie Cook, state representative, concerning an upcoming Sherrill Township meeting.
- CPI Technologies about the county’s phone issues.
- Kent Edge, SEMA regional director, about disaster relief assistance.
The full minutes can be read below: