Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 7-June 8 meeting.

Members:

  • Held a public meeting with PWSD #1 and Sarah Callahan, SCOCOG representative, on June 8. Several area leaders attended.
  • Signed a letter of support concerning changes with Twin Cities Industrial Park.
  • Reviewed an email from Jack Garvey concerning money currently received by Texas County regarding the opioid lawsuit.
  • Approved CDBG Grant Resolution 6823, PWSD #1.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Larry Ragsdale with concerns about Murr Road and Rock Springs Road.
  • Members of the Golden Hills Community and Jackson Township to discuss the township maintaining maintenance and repair of the Golden Hills Community roads.
  • George Sholtz with concerns about PWSD #1.
  • Ivan Schrader, attorney, concerning the county’s liability on the PWSD #1 grant funding.
  • Bennie Cook, state representative, concerning an upcoming Sherrill Township meeting.
  • CPI Technologies about the county’s phone issues.
  • Kent Edge, SEMA regional director, about disaster relief assistance.

The full minutes can be read below:

Approved-Minutes-for-June-7-and-8Download

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply