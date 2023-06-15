Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 7-June 8 meeting.

Members:

Held a public meeting with PWSD #1 and Sarah Callahan, SCOCOG representative, on June 8. Several area leaders attended.

Signed a letter of support concerning changes with Twin Cities Industrial Park.

Reviewed an email from Jack Garvey concerning money currently received by Texas County regarding the opioid lawsuit.

Approved CDBG Grant Resolution 6823, PWSD #1.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Larry Ragsdale with concerns about Murr Road and Rock Springs Road.

Members of the Golden Hills Community and Jackson Township to discuss the township maintaining maintenance and repair of the Golden Hills Community roads.

George Sholtz with concerns about PWSD #1.

Ivan Schrader, attorney, concerning the county’s liability on the PWSD #1 grant funding.

Bennie Cook, state representative, concerning an upcoming Sherrill Township meeting.

CPI Technologies about the county’s phone issues.

Kent Edge, SEMA regional director, about disaster relief assistance.

The full minutes can be read below: