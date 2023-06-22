Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 14-June 15 meeting.

Members:

Appointed Amber Boyer as Pierce Township clerk.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Blakelynn Watts as a full-time jailer effective June 13.

Heard that not all phones were working at the county.

Reviewed and acknowledged the promotion of Andrew Edwards to corporal effective June 14.

Reviewed and acknowledged the transfer of Corporal Aaron Sigman to a reserve deputy position effective June 14.

Received a letter of resignation from Laura Spurlin effective June 23.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, wh0 informed the commission of Britany Clinton, clerk, from the township. He presented nominations for replacement.

Ivan Schrader, attorney, on several county matters.

Mike Totten, the new ADS representative, to introduce himself.

Glen McKinney, on issues and the parade on July 1.

Hank Hustus and Brandon Belt, concerning nominations for Pierce Township clerk.

Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, concerning Friend and Venable Drives.

Laura Spurlin, to discuss her concerns about several issues.

The full minutes can be read below: