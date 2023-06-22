Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 14-June 15 meeting.
Members:
- Appointed Amber Boyer as Pierce Township clerk.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Blakelynn Watts as a full-time jailer effective June 13.
- Heard that not all phones were working at the county.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the promotion of Andrew Edwards to corporal effective June 14.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the transfer of Corporal Aaron Sigman to a reserve deputy position effective June 14.
- Received a letter of resignation from Laura Spurlin effective June 23.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, wh0 informed the commission of Britany Clinton, clerk, from the township. He presented nominations for replacement.
- Ivan Schrader, attorney, on several county matters.
- Mike Totten, the new ADS representative, to introduce himself.
- Glen McKinney, on issues and the parade on July 1.
- Hank Hustus and Brandon Belt, concerning nominations for Pierce Township clerk.
- Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, concerning Friend and Venable Drives.
- Laura Spurlin, to discuss her concerns about several issues.
The full minutes can be read below: