Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 14-June 15 meeting.

Members:

  • Appointed Amber Boyer as Pierce Township clerk.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Blakelynn Watts as a full-time jailer effective June 13.
  • Heard that not all phones were working at the county.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the promotion of Andrew Edwards to corporal effective June 14.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the transfer of Corporal Aaron Sigman to a reserve deputy position effective June 14.
  • Received a letter of resignation from Laura Spurlin effective June 23.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, wh0 informed the commission of Britany Clinton, clerk, from the township. He presented nominations for replacement.
  • Ivan Schrader, attorney, on several county matters.
  • Mike Totten, the new ADS representative, to introduce himself.
  • Glen McKinney, on issues and the parade on July 1.
  • Hank Hustus and Brandon Belt, concerning nominations for Pierce Township clerk.
  • Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, concerning Friend and Venable Drives.
  • Laura Spurlin, to discuss her concerns about several issues.

The full minutes can be read below:

Approved-Minutes-for-June-14-and-15Download

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply