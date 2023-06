The Texas County Coroner answered 23 calls in May 2023. In the community, there were 19 natural deaths, including cancer (2), stroke (3), heart disease (3), respiratory disease (2), pneumonia (2), pulmonary fibrosis (2), anemia, Alzheimer’s, arterial stenosis, cirrhosis and renal failure.

Three accidental deaths occurred, one due to a fall and two due to drug overdose.

There was one suicide due to gunshot wound.

There were no offender deaths, and no autopsies in the month of May.