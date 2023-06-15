A portion of Texas County is showing improvement in a drought report issued Thursday by the National Weather Service in Springfield. It covers a four-week period.

A majority of the county advanced one class in improvement, it said. Extreme southern Texas County is listed as no change.

Most locations in the National Weather Service’s Springfield service area saw only 25-50 percent of their normal participation in during the last 30 days. According to the report, central Texas County received between 3-4 inches in the period May 16 to June 14. Other regions received about an inch less.