Texas County governmental offices are experiencing telephone issues Tuesday morning, several officeholders reported.

To reach the administrative offices: Use a cell phone number, 417-260-7580 (collector-treasurer) and 417-217-4245 (county clerk)

Persons who need to contact the Texas County Sheriff’s Department or jail can call dispatch at 911 or non-emergency at 417-967-5999.