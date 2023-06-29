Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 21-June 22 meeting.
Members:
- Received an email stating Texas County will receive the third payment from the opioid settlements totaling $11,427.91.
- Met with Ryan Hilton and Derek Powell, CPI Technologies, on the progress of the county IT and telephones.
- Had a phone conversation with Alex Roberts to complete the transition of IT and phone services to CPI Technologies.
- Reviewed and accepted the resignation of full-time Jail Deputy Robert Duncan effective June 15.
- Met with Tammy Cantrell, collector/treasurer, over concerns of SB 190, which would provide property tax relief to senior citizens, if the governor signs it.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the transfer of Tonyuna Smith from her position in the jail kitchen to the maintenance department effective June 28.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Robert Stientjes, concerning Silver Drive located in Current Township via email.
- State Rep. Bennie Cook concerning issues affecting the county.
- A concerned citizen regarding fire departments.
The full minutes can be read below: