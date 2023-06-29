Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their June 21-June 22 meeting.

Members:

Received an email stating Texas County will receive the third payment from the opioid settlements totaling $11,427.91.

Met with Ryan Hilton and Derek Powell, CPI Technologies, on the progress of the county IT and telephones.

Had a phone conversation with Alex Roberts to complete the transition of IT and phone services to CPI Technologies.

Reviewed and accepted the resignation of full-time Jail Deputy Robert Duncan effective June 15.

Met with Tammy Cantrell, collector/treasurer, over concerns of SB 190, which would provide property tax relief to senior citizens, if the governor signs it.

Reviewed and acknowledged the transfer of Tonyuna Smith from her position in the jail kitchen to the maintenance department effective June 28.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Robert Stientjes, concerning Silver Drive located in Current Township via email.

State Rep. Bennie Cook concerning issues affecting the county.

A concerned citizen regarding fire departments.

The full minutes can be read below: