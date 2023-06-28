This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Investigators say Shaquille Irving Lee Walsh has been in Greene, Christian, Texas, Webster, and Wright counties over the past few months.

Shaquille Irving Lee Walsh, 30, is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for third-degree assault.

The most recent sighting is in Houston, Mo. Police describe Walsh as approximately 6′0″ tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the initials L L tattooed on his right shoulder with designs.

If you see this man, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that puts Walsh behind bars.