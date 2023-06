Funeral services for Betty Jane Kimrey, 89, are 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Plato Christian Church.

Graveside services will follow at 2:15 p.m., at Stark Cemetery in Plato.

Visitation services are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Plato Christian Church

Send an online condolence.