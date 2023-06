Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Freda Kell, 86, of Raymondville, are 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Boone Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until shortly prior to the service time on Saturday at the Boone Creek Baptist Church near Licking.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.

Send an online condolence.