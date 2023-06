Funeral services for Steve Kessler, 59, of Houston, are noon Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Second Baptist Church in Springfield.

A local visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. There will also be a visitation from 11 a.m. until the service time on Thursday at the church.

Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.

