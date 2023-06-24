Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department responded at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday to a report of a grass fire threatening a nearby structure southeast of town, authorities said.

The blaze was at 16775 Johnson Branch Road. When firefighters arrived, a vehicle was engulfed.

A little later, a grass fire was reported on 5126 Bado Road. Cabool’s department also was sought for mutual aid.

Roby’s department was sought for assistance with a structure fire by the Nebo-Falcon department by mid-day.

At about 1:50 p.m., a field fire was reported near the Allen Cemetery and Brushy Creek Road at Raymondville.