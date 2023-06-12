The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On June 5, a deputy responded to a Bradford Road residence at Willow Springs regarding a report of property damage.

A 21-year-old man there told the officer that a 39-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman had been fighting near his truck and one of them had thrown rocks at the vehicle, causing the back window to shatter.

After investigation, probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking assault charges against both women as well as a property damage charge against the 39-year-old.

A deputy was dispatched June 6 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at Stave Mill Road at Mountain Grove.

The officer made contact with a 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman there who said they had been in an altercation. During the fight, the woman allegedly smashed a vase over the man’s head. The officer observed a laceration on the man’s head.

The man wished to pursue assault charges against the woman and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

On May 3, a representative of Pierce Township reported that seven hydraulic lines valued at $885 were missing from township-owned equipment, and a battery valued at $210 was missing from a road grader. There are no suspects.

A deputy was dispatched June 8 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Highway E residence near Houston.

A 43-year-old man there told the officer his 1997 Lincoln Continental valued at $5,000 was missing. The man said he had allowed a 31-year-old man to stay in a tent on his property and had showed him where the key to the car was so he could roll up the windows because it was raining.

Investigation is ongoing.