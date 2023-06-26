The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A 56-year-old woman reported on June 23 that nine young geese had been stolen from her German Road property at Bucyrus.

The woman told an investigating officer that the birds had been allowed to roam free at the property and she didn’t think they wandered away, but were swiped. She said she didn’t know anyone who might be a suspect.

A deputy was dispatched June 21 regarding a report of two dogs stolen from an Ichord Drive residence at Licking.

A 39-year-old woman there said her two Pembroke Welsh Corgis had gone missing on June 18. She said she had posted them as missing on Facebook and been contacted by a woman who said another woman was selling two Corgis that looked like hers.

The dogs’ owner said she contacted the woman selling them, obtained photos of them and saw that they were hers. She also said that while she was speaking with the woman who had the dogs listed for sale, a man pulled into her driveway in a red Chevrolet Equinox and her dogs came running to the house.

Investigation is ongoing.

A manager at Walt’s Convenience Store in Roby reported at about 2 p.m. June 22 that a 55-year-old Roby man had been going into the store every day at about 6:30 a.m. and not leaving until early evening.

An investigating deputy was told that the man was constantly stealing food items and eating them while in the store, and that he often went into the restroom and committed various acts of vandalism and property damage, like throwing his chewing tobacco on the floor, urinating on the floor and smearing chewing tobacco and fades on the walls.

The man who owns the store told the deputy that he wanted the suspect removed from the property, but didn’t wish to pursue charges.

The officer spoke to the suspect and advised him that violating the trespass order could lead to major trouble. The man said he understood and left without incident.