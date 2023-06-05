The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched May 7 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Beer Road residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a 44-year-old woman there who said she and a 49-year-old man had gotten into an argument after the man threatened to sell her belongings. She told the deputy she had left for a couple of days and when she returned the man told her she wasn’t allowed to be there.

The deputy told the woman she didn’t have to leave, but the woman said she just wanted to get her belongings and that she was afraid the man would return and cause her problems. The officer advised her of her options through the court system.

The man had reportedly left the scene earlier and been advised of the 12-hour rule by a Cabool police officer.

At about 12:30 a.m. May 8, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a red Pontiac sedan at the intersection of Jacks Fork Road and Arrow Road. The officer observed the vehicle go through the intersection without stopping.

After the car turned westbound onto Arrow Road, it stopped and the man driving it used a hand gesture for the deputy to pass. The deputy then activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and tried to conduct the stop.

But when the officer opened his vehicle’s door, the driver sped away. A high-speed pursuit ensued on the gravel road, and the Pontiac eventually turned onto Highway Y, where speeds reached in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The car ultimately traveled into Howell County and began slowing down, as the officer heard it making noises indicating mechanical issues. The car came to a stop after stalling on a hill and the deputy drew his department-issued firearm and gave loud verbal commands from behind his vehicle’s driver’s door.

But the driver ignored the commands and kept trying to get the car to restart.

The car did start again, and the chase resumed, but this time at about 20 miles per hour. After the car turned onto Harlow Road, it stopped and the driver and another man ran into adjacent woods, failing to respond to the deputy’s commands to stop.

Howell County officers and a K-9 unit responded to the scene, but the suspects weren’t found.

A computer check revealed that the car was registered to a 34-year-old Winona man. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking felony charges against him. The car was towed away.

A deputy was dispatched May 26 regarding a report of theft at a Wilson Street residence at Raymondville.

A 71-year-old woman there told the officer that four guns with a total value of $1,550 and $1,640 cash had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.