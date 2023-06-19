The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On April 30, a deputy responded to Summersville regarding a report of a man operating a retired Summersville Police Department vehicle while intoxicated.

The officer located the car on Factory Road and made contact with the driver – a 29-year-old Summersville man. During the process, the man was found to be carrying a Taser in a holster and methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man.

An 82-year-old Cabool woman reported on May 23 that a 38-year-old man had stolen a refrigerator, freezer, kitchen table and water heater with a total value of $975 from a rental house of hers.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she had seen the items posted for sale on Facebook. Investigation is ongoing.

On May 17, a deputy investigated a report of stolen firearms.

The officer was advised that two bad checks had been passed at an auction for the purchase of 13 guns. One check was for $5,325 and the other for $2,825.

A 51-year-old Pomona man and a 22-year-old Pomona man who had bid on the items were identified as suspects. Probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the men.

A 42-year-old Licking man reported theft on June 4.

The man told an investigating deputy that his vehicle had been overheating so he left it on the side of Reed Road and went to get some coolant. He said that when he returned, a passenger side window was broken out and $550 cash and some prescription medication had been stolen.

Investigation is ongoing.