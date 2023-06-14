The following are dissolutions of marriage that were filed in April – May 2023.

April 7, 2023 — Beth Reeves of Durham NC and Ian Renga of Licking.

April 7, 2023 — Pam Iverson of Licking and Thomas Iverson of Licking.

April 17, 2023 — Travis Kelly of Licking and Maggie Kelly of unknown.

April 21, 2023 — Jerry Ramsey of Licking and Tammy Ramsey of Licking.

April 24, 2023 — Monica Claycamp of Success and Dustin Claycamp of Success.

April 25, 2023 — John Collins of Cabool and Shelia Collins of Cabool.

April 25, 2023 — Jennifer R. Scheets of Bucyrus and Walter T. Scheets of Houston.

April 26, 2023 — Tyler Shehorn of Cabool and Jessica Shehorn of Cabool.

April 27, 2023 — Joey E. Dodd of Mountain Grove and Amy Dodd of Mountain Grove.

May 1, 2023 — Kyra Dailing of Houston and Randuel Tyler Dailing of Success.

May 8, 2023 — John Huff of Licking and Casidy Huff of Licking.

May 9, 2023 — Sonya Royer of Bucyrus and Benjamin R. Royer of Bucyrus.

May 17, 2023 — Cory Offutt of Licking and Brooke Offutt of Licking.

May 18, 2023 — Heather Jenkins of Yukon and Joshua Thomas of Sparta, Mo.

May 26, 2023 — Karame Hensley of Mountain Grove and Evan Hensley of Cabool.

May 31, 2023 — Kassie Rogers of Licking and Samuel Rogers of Tipton, Mo.