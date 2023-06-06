Edith Opal Neal Daniels, Mountain Grove, Mo., was born Dec. 19, 1929, to Nolan and Delia (Pittman) Neal on the family farm at Success, Mo., and departed this world on June 3, 2023, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield Mo., following hip surgery. She was 93 years old.

She was united in marriage to Roy E. Daniels, Jr. June 2, 1946 and this union was blessed with two daughters, Judy Kay and Lea Ann. Edith was preceded in death by Roy Jr., and her parents. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Daniels Barton of Success and Lea Ann Daniels of the home, three grandsons, Michael (Anita) of Lakeland, Fla.; Aries Burns (Jamie), of Kansas City, Mo. and John Barton (Tamara) of Strafford, Mo.; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Delta Meizler, of Texas; three brothers, Lance Neal (Jessie), Dean Neal both of Houston, and Lexey Neal (Charlotte) of Success. Sisters-in-law, Patricia Daniels Knudten of California; Carol Daniels, Lebanon, Mo.; and Janet Daniels, Wildwood, Mo. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edith attended Gladden Grade School and then Houston High School until her junior year when she left school to marry Roy. Several years later, Edith received her GED to complete her education.

Edith worked at International Shoe Company, in Houston for a short time before she decided to quit and start a family. When the girls were older, she started working at Quartermaster Laundry and Dry Cleaning at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. At the time of her retirement in 1987, she had worked her way up to the position of Inspector in the Directorate of Maintenance.

Edith and Roy enjoyed traveling and had numerous adventures with the girls after their retirement. They saw much of the United States and Canada, but nothing looked better than home! They made annual trips to Fayetteville/Springdale, Ark. to the Brumley Gospel Singing Festival. They loved Southern Gospel Music!

Edith and Roy were charter members at Roby Baptist Church and served there for many years. In the early 80’s they moved their Church membership to Success Baptist Church where they continued to faithfully serve their God. They moved to Mountain Grove in 1990 and continued their life of service at First Baptist Church.

Edith was a faithful nursery worker and made many “little” friends. One “little friend” in particular, Randy Prock and family. They were friends until the end.

Edith read her Bible daily and had read through the Bible numerous times.

Edith was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron.

She loved reading, gardening, crocheting and word searches. Over the years, she crocheted many doilies and over 200 names for family and friends.

Edith was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

A visitation for Edith will take place from noon – 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Mountain Grove. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunset Lane Cemetery fund. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

