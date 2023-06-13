A two-phased expansion project at Roby Baptist Church recently became an example of how people are often willing to donate their time and labor to a good cause.

In 2014, Roby Baptist launched a clothing ministry called “Helping Hands.” It quickly became popular, regularly serving about 100 people per week and receiving a constant flow of donated clothing.

In addition, calls were received from the Plato School District requesting clothing for students, and assistance was provided to house fire victims. Wedding dresses and prom dresses were even given to women and girls.

“There have been a lot of interesting stories about how God has provided,” said Roby Baptist Pastor Wes Mayfield. “We have clothing coming in and going out all the time. And it has been a real blessing to our church, because strong relationships have been built with a lot of people because of it.”

Since it was launched in 2014, the Roby Baptist Church Helping Hands clothing ministry has been housed in this building on Highway 17 at Roby.

With the lease on the existing “Community Clothing Closet” building on Highway 17 expiring in 2024, Mayfield and company decided in 2022 that the church should have its own building dedicated to Helping Hands. Subsequently, a building fund was started.

“Here we are two years later and we’re now building our building,” Mayfield said.

A decision was also recently made to hire Matt Collison as a full-time youth pastor and construct a building for that ministry as well.

“Roby Baptist Church in a lot of ways prepared me for full-time ministry years ago before I went to seminary,” Collison said, “so to be able to come back and lead a ministry here is exciting and humbling. What this new building will mean to us is that we’ll have a place where we can gather these students and equip them for ministry. Those students will be equipped to equip disciples.”

Numerous volunteers camped out for days while working on the Roby Baptist Church’s expansion project.

Collison said Roby Baptist regularly has about 30 to 40 youth attending midweek gatherings.

“Jesus said ‘follow me and I will make you fishers of men,’” Collison said. “That means he’s making us into something, and what he’s making us into is people who will evangelize, minister to and disciple the next generation.”

About 80 people volunteered their time to work on the projects, including many from three churches involved with the Missouri Baptist Association’s Baptist Builders division in Jefferson City: Hermitage First Baptist Church, Elm Springs Baptist Church (in Kingston) and Aurora Baptist Temple (in Aurora). Many of them spent several days camping out in the Roby Baptist parking lot as the project progressed.

WES MAYFIELD

“We really appreciate their hard work and dedication in expanding the work that God’s doing in our community,” Mayfield said. “We’re also grateful for the volunteers from our own church.”

Members of the Hermitage church have for many years gone out on annual mission trips to assist other churches with construction projects, and

Hermitage and Elm Springs have partnered multiple times on projects. Project leader Chris Redies of Hermitage Baptist said the two new centers in Roby represent worthy ministries.

“We’re heavily involved with the youth at Hermitage,” Redies said. “We believe in the future of America and the next generation coming up. So as much as we can invest in them, we’re happy to do so.”

Anyone wishing to get involved in construction-related missions can contact the Missouri Baptist Association.

For more information about donating to Roby Baptist Church’s building fund or the Helping Hands ministry, call 417-458-4715.