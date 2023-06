This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County is under a heat advisory Thursday and Friday.

The high temperatures will be in the middle-90s to 105 and overnight lows only cooling into the middle- to upper-70s.

There will be excessive heat today and Friday with some heat index values of 105-110.

The hottest day likely will be Thursday, with high temperatures of 100-105 and heat index values of 105-110.