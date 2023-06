Area departments were called Saturday night to Licking after a fire was reported at a commercial operation off West Highway 32.

The fire was at Ozark Shavings Co. LLC, which manufactures bedding products. Wood shavings are packed into plastic bags.

An initial report said that equipment had caught fire and spread to buildings on the north side of the operation at 200 Staples Lane, which is east of the South Central Correctional Center.