Freda Lorraine Kell, age 86, was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Elk Creek, Mo., the oldest daughter of Fred and Doris (Goodman) Goforth. She was the second oldest child of the clan. She passed away June 14, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Freda attended French Elementary School and Cabool High School.

On July 13, 1956, Freda married the love of her life, Bobbie Gene Kell, and moved to Raymondville where they bought the family farm where they lived for 58 years and 10 months. With the marriage came two sons, Randy Kell and Terry Kell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Kell; her parents, Fred and Doris Goforth; a brother, Doyle Goforth; a sister Fay Aldridge and husband Bobby; a great granddaughter, Olivia Sue Kell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter McKinney, Oliver and Bettie Kell, Dorothy Rauscher, Faye Kell, Erma, Wyndell and Theresa Byler and Violet and Sherman Kell.

Freda is survived by her son, Randy and daughter-in-law Rhonda Kell of Raymondville, son, Terry and daughter-in-law Pamela Kell of Raymondville; grandchildren, Nicole Kell Spencer and husband Jerrod of Licking, Ryan Kell and wife Nicole (Mainer) Kell of Raymondville, Ashley Kell Martin of Licking, Kaitlyn Kell Baker and husband Matt of Houston, Ashton and Lindsay (Starr) Kell of Houston and Alex and Melody (Stringer) Kell of Houston; sister, Cleta McKinney of Houston, Deloris and Harold Haney of Arnold, Dewayne and Lil Goforth of Mtn. Grove, Vera and Roy Byse of Cabool, Trish and Lonnie Neugebauer of Republic and Donnie and Cindy Goforth of Cabool; great-grandchildren, Evan Spencer, Owen Spencer, Addison Spencer, Aryanna Spencer, Wyatt Kell, Molly Mae Kell, Quincy Jo Kell, Tripp Martin, Kinlee Baker, Aiden Kell and Hunter Stringer.

Freda worked for 34 years at the Licking Rawlings Plant, first sewing baseballs and then as a seamstress sewing all the professional baseball and football uniforms. Freda only had 3 hobbies, she loved to clean her house and sit and look out the slider window watching the cars go by, the hay being put up and just taking in the lay of the land. She said it was the best picture ever. But her true enjoyment was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. That’s what she lived for, going to watch them play baseball, basketball or volleyball whenever she could get there. Freda also loved her brothers and sisters and Bobbie’s brothers and sisters and their families. Any time she could get to family gatherings she was there, loving every minute of it. Freda’s words to her family were always “I Love You All with All My Heart” and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Graveside Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Boone Creek Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Cooper officiating. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

