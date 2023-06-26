David M. Gohn, president/CEO of West Plains Bank and Trust Company, was elected and installed as chairman-elect of the Missouri Bankers Association at the organization’s 133rd Annual Convention held June 13-16 at the Chateau on the Lake Resort in Branson.

As chairman-elect, Gohn will assist MBA’s chairman with activities of the MBA board of directors and in representing MBA’s membership with elected officials and regulators at the state and national level. Gohn will serve as chairman-elect for one year.

“David’s vast knowledge of our industry and his commitment to the well-being of his customers and community will serve him well as he guides our association in its pursuit to strengthen economic prosperity in our communities,” said Jackson Hataway, MBA president and CEO.

West Plains Bank and Trust Co. operates a branch in Houston.

Gohn, pictured at left, has served as president/CEO of West Plains Bank and Trust Company since 2017. He joined the bank in 2005 after serving as an associate attorney with Husch and Eppenberger LLC (now Husch Blackwell) in Springfield. In 2009, Gohn was named the bank’s president and chief operating officer. Gohn previously served on MBA’s board of directors and was MBA treasurer in 2021. He has chaired MBA’s Budget and Audit Committee, the Young Bankers Leadership Board of Directors and the VEBA Board of Trustees. He also served a three-year term on the American Bankers Association’s Community Bankers Council.

At MBA’s convention, Adrian Breen, CEO/president of The Bank of Missouri headquartered in Perryville, was elected and installed as chairman of the MBA. Patrick Kussman, president/CEO of Regional Missouri Bank in Marceline, was elected and installed as treasurer.

The Missouri Bankers Association is a statewide trade and professional organization in Jefferson City that represents the interests of nearly 225 banks and savings and loans in Missouri. MBA serves as the principal advocate for the Missouri banking community and provides educational opportunities, products and services that assist bankers with enhancing their banking operations.