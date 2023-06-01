As buildings around the United States that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places age, the elderly materials they’re made of at times require attention.

That’s where HistoriCorps comes in, as personnel from the non-profit organization based in Morrison, Colo., are dedicated to making necessary repairs on the structures. Buildings comprising the Mark Twain National Forest Ranger Station in Houston are on the National Register, and HistoriCorps was in town for several days in May to work on a window lintel (a decorative wooden feature) on the south side of the main structure.

Founded in 2013, HistoriCorps sends crews of two or three to work at each project site, and a few volunteers are recruited to assist with labor. As many as 40 to 50 projects are completed each year.

The MTNF project was overseen by HistoriCorps’ Ethan Raath and Cathy Cooke.

“We’re working all over the country,” Raath said, “including the Rocky Mountains, Pacific Coast, Great Lakes area and a little bit on the East Coast, and we’re starting to get into the Southeast. During the peak season in the summer, we have seven crews spread out all over the country.”

“Having the ability to be a partner with HistoriCorps is a very valuable resource in helping the forest preserve their historic buildings,” said MTNF District Ranger Kim Bittle. “From the Houston Ranger District perspective, I’m very excited they are able to work with us to help us assess our buildings on work that needs done, and to help us preserve our buildings that are a historical landmark for Houston.

“And working with Cathy and Ethan was great. They are very knowledgeable on historic building restoration and they are professionals in what they do.”



After identifying more things that need attention at the Houston Ranger Station, HistoriCorps workers Cathy Cooke and Ethan Raath expect to return to Houston sometime in 2024.

HistoriCorps receives funding from partnering public lands agencies and private donations.

“Private donations are pretty important to us,” Raath said.

Volunteering at the Houston project were Brent Martin of Pella, Iowa, and Bert Crooks of Cleveland, Ohio. Martin has volunteered on 24 HistoriCorps projects, while Crooks was on his third.

“Most of these projects are in remote, beautiful places,” Martin said. “This is the first one I’ve done that’s actually in a town. So you get to go to these great places and work on interesting buildings and learn lots of things, because they’re all very different.”

“And you meet a lot of great people,” Crooks said.

Cooke said more work will be done next year on Houston’s ranger station.

Detailed information about HistoriCorps is available online at HistoriCorps.org (including how to volunteer or donate, and a comprehensive list of complete projects).