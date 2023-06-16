A Houston man was arrested Friday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rocky D. Morgan, 42, was arrested on two felony warrants out of Texas County, authorities said.
The patrol said he was taken to the Texas County Jail without bond.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A Houston man was arrested Friday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rocky D. Morgan, 42, was arrested on two felony warrants out of Texas County, authorities said.
The patrol said he was taken to the Texas County Jail without bond.