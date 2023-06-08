A Houston man drowned in Pomme De Terre Lake Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Steven Kessler, 59, jumped into the water from a boat about 20 yards from shore near Lightfoot Landing. The patrol says Kessler yelled that he couldn’t breathe.

Witnesses threw him a life jacket, but they were unable to keep him above water as they brought him to land. Witnesses conducted CPR until help arrived.

All life saving attempts from emergency medical personnel were unsuccessful.

Kessler was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. by Dr. Jeffrey Smieshek.

This is Troop D’s third drowning for 2023.