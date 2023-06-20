A man from Houston was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Alexander H. Kell, 30, was driving his 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Highway YY 10 miles south of Houston and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, patrol said.

Kell was seriously injured and was transported by air ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Kell’s vehicle was totaled. He was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. Z. B. Tate.