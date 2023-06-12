Lucas Kelley will assume the position of recreation director at Buck Run Community Center on July 1, with the retirement of Tom Robertson. Robertson served for 23 years in the position.

“He has been here since May 1, and will take over on July 1,” Robertson said.

“I feel so fortunate,” Kelley said. “Tom has done wonders with the rec. department, he has made it (the transition) easy on me.”

Kelley, 24, graduated from Houston High School and attended Fort Scott Community College on a basketball scholarship, where he earned an associate of science degree. He then went to Pittsburg State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in December 2021.

“All through high school, I worked at the rec. department, then at FSCC I was an assistant coach for one year and also refereed for some of the rec. programs here,” Kelley said. “I then moved to northwest Arkansas and worked in cardiac rehabilitation for a year, before moving to Fort Scott to take this job.”

He is married to Makayla Kelley.

For Kelley, the best part of this new job is “service, and getting to help people and get them involved through recreations.”

Kelley is working on making sign-up for leagues and payment of fees online, “So they won’t have to come to the building every time they want to sign up for something,” he said. “I’m in the process of upgrading the system we have now.”

His community involvement so far has been with the Healthy Bourbon County’s Local Health Equity Team and he also enjoys Bingo Nights at Memorial Hall to help support Veterans, he said.