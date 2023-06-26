A Houston native, Preston Andrew “Drew” St.John, has been promoted to the rank of battalion chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and new serves as the fire marshal.

He began his service with Cape Girardeau as a firefighter/EMT in 2009. For the past year, he held the rank of captain and served as fire inspector. As the fire marshal, he will oversee Community Risk Reduction initiatives that include fire and occupancy inspections, burn permits and handling compliance issues. He will be involved in the SAFE program and oversee community outreach and education.

St.John began his career as a volunteer fireman for the City of Houston Fire Department along with Rural Fire and Rescue. He is a 2002 graduate of Houston High School. He is the son of Beverly St.John and the late Dr. Gerald St.John. His brother, Jeremy, is a captain on Rural Fire and Rescue and also serves as assistant fire chief for the City of Houston.