The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

On May 28, an officer responded to Blissful Nirvana Massage on Walnut Street in Houston regarding a report of property damage.

The officer made contact with a woman there who works for a nearby business who said she had noticed that the glass door to the massage business was shattered. The officer observed a large piece of concrete lying on the floor that had likely caused the damage.

During investigation, a 19-year-old Houston male admitted to throwing the concrete chunk through the door. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a charge against him.

The estimated cost to repair the damage was $1,089.

Cody L. Worley, 30, of 1130 Dewey Street, Lot A, in Houston, was issued citations on May 28 for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and failure to properly signal after a traffic stop on Spruce Street at about 7:55 p.m. May 28.