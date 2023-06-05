The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Samantha M. Crawford, 32, of 113 Redbud Drive in Houston, was issued citations for driving while suspended and speeding after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:13 a.m. May 24.

An officer made the stop after observing a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling at 83 miles per hour in a 55 zone. Crawford was taken to the Texas County Jail where she was booked and released.

A 65-year-old Newburg woman reported on May 26 that she has had work done on two vehicles at a Houston automotive repair shop and was unhappy with the results both times. The woman claimed that items were stolen from their vehicles and she was blaming the business owner.

An officer made contact with the man who owns the business, who said there had been ongoing issues with the woman not paying for work done on the two vehicles.

The owner said that on one occasion, the woman and her husband had been asked to leave after threatening he and his workers when they were asked to pay a bill.

He also said he had advised them not to return to the business, to consider their debt paid and to have their vehicles removed from his property.

The officer determined the business had not committed a crime.