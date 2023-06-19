The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Jessie E. Garrett, 31, of 807 Dooley St. in Houston, was issued citations on June 16 for operating a motorcycle when not motorcycle qualified, failure to transport a child with a helmet while on a motorcycle and no insurance.

An officer wrote the tickets after observing a motorcycle traveling on U.S. 63 with a small child without a helmet sitting in front of the driver.

On June 12, a 71-year-old woman reported that she had been charged for purchases at the Smokers Express store in Houston that she hadn’t made.

While investigating the report, an officer received a call from the woman stating she no longer wished to pursue charges after discovering the purchases had been made by her son.

An officer on patrol on Airport Road at about 12:20 a.m. June 8 observed the front door of the city’s Lynch-Tweed Civil War era house to be partially open.

The officer stopped to investigate and discovered that the door was locked but an adjacent window was open. The officer then checked the west side of the house and found a broken window and damaged wooden door.

There are no suspects.