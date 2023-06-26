The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

At about 6 p.m. June 20, an officer responded to a report of a young girl (about 2 to 3 years old) showing up alone at an Ozark Street residence.

The officer made contact with a woman there who said she had seen the girl playing in her yard but didn’t recognize her and didn’t know who her parents were.

A search was conducted by several officers, and after about 45 minutes the parents were located at a Chestnut Street residence about two blocks away. The parents said they had been unpacking boxes and thought another child was watching the girl.

A DFS worker came and conducted an in-home investigation and believed the situation had been an accident and not a result of neglect.

The girl, 3, was checked on by an EMS crew and determined to be in good health. The officer reported that six children live in the home and all appeared to be well taken care of.

Quinton I. Hoover, 22, of 18301 Cape Lane in Houston, was issued a citation for driving without a valid license on June 10.

On June 15, Hoover was cited for allowing an animal to run at large.