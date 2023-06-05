This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

It is going to take a concerted effort if Houston pulls up to the required fifth place from sixth place in a statewide contest, according to data released on Monday.

Organizers of a “Show Town Showcase” that includes Houston called for residents to vote for the Texas County seat in the contest.

Houston is among 36 communities nominated to compete in the Missouri Humanities’ 2024 Small Town Showcase.

At sixth place, Houston had 3,108 votes. Pacific — fifth place — has 6,388 votes. Topping the list is Albany with 13,115.

Five towns will be selected. Voting runs through July 15.

Here is the voting link: https://forms.gle/hEtBzy7FxLJcv9uP9 (It is posted online at houstonherald.com)

The winner is determined by online votes. Everyone should share the link and vote, says Elaine Campbell of the Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council. Votes are not limited to Houston area, but from around the state, nation and world. Houston’s motto will be “The Good Neighbor Town in The Largest County of Missouri.”

Those picked will be highlighted in several ways:

•A short video.

•An hour-long podcast, roundtable-style.

•A feature in the bi-annual publication, MoHumanities.

Houston was selected from an application submitted by Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston Inc. and penned by Campbell.

At www.mohumanities.org/small-town-showcase persons can see the videos and listen to the podcasts from past Small Town Showcase communities.