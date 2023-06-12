Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during May was up compared to last year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $82,623.13 for the month of May. That’s up $5,005.63 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $86,568.14. That’s an increase of $7,057.49 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $20,655.84 in the month of May. That’s up $1,245.89 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $20,655.84 for the month. That is an increase of $1,245.88 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $7,948.60 for the month. That’s up $295.80 from the same period last year.